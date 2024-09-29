Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 4.5 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.57.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.