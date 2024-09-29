UBS Group Upgrades Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) to Buy

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NYSE VIST opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

