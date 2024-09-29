Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UDMY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Get Udemy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UDMY

Udemy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Udemy by 6,957.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Natixis increased its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.