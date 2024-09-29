Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Under Armour to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.