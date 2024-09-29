Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.75.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.72. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $242.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

