Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $216.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $223.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.75.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $242.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

