Ventas, Inc. (VTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 17th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 2,250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Ventas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

