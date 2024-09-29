Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
Vext Science stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.
Vext Science Company Profile
