Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

Vext Science stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Vext Science Company Profile

Further Reading

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

