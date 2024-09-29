Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIGL. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

