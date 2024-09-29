Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Up 30.3% in September

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at $64,608,993.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.