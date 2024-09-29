Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $322.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.22.

Visa stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

