VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE Stock Performance

VNUE opened at $0.00 on Friday. VNUE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

