Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $32.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

