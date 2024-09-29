Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Westlake Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WLK opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $148.70.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 105.53%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $50,961,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 102,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

