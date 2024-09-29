Westshore Terminals Investment Co. Declares Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2716 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $18.48 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

