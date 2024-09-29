Westshore Terminals Investment Co. Declares Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2716 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $18.48 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
