Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

