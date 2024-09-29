Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

TSE WCP opened at C$9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.22.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0603015 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

