William Blair Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. Cintas has a 52-week low of $119.69 and a 52-week high of $211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

