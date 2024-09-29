WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.
About WuXi AppTec
