WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

