Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE AR opened at $28.71 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 440,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

