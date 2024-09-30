1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 1.6 %

BCOW traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

