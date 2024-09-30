Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Accelleron Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACLLY stock opened at C$52.62 on Monday. Accelleron Industries has a 1 year low of C$23.57 and a 1 year high of C$52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.16.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

