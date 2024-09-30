Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Accelleron Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ACLLY stock opened at C$52.62 on Monday. Accelleron Industries has a 1 year low of C$23.57 and a 1 year high of C$52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.16.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
