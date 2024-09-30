Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Acelyrin Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.93 on Monday. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.34.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRN
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.