Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Acreage Stock Down 2.6 %

ACRHF opened at $0.19 on Monday. Acreage has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

