Adeia’s (ADEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Adeia has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Adeia by 59.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adeia in the fourth quarter worth about $9,198,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Adeia by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adeia by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adeia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,167,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

