AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCO stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

