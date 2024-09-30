AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNCP opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

