AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AGNCP opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $24.99.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
