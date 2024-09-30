Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,276,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 2,746,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
Air China Company Profile
