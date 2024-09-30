Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,276,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 2,746,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

