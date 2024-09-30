Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $405.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.48 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.55.

AMGN stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

