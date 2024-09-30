Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Target Price at $14.08

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NU opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. NU has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in NU by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after buying an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NU by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

