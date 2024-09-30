Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) PT at $616.00

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $616.00.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $553.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.49. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

