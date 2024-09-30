Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $7.57

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.