Analyzing Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) & Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Maxpro Capital Acquisition are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36% Maxpro Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Maxpro Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Maxpro Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Maxpro Capital Acquisition.

73.2% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Maxpro Capital Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.49 $231.01 million $3.10 6.46 Maxpro Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Maxpro Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Maxpro Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

