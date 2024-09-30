Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,090,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 19,500,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

APLD stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,570,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

APLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

