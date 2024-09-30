ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBFF remained flat at $24.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. ARB has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Get ARB alerts:

About ARB

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.