Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells $481,950.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Argan Trading Up 2.0 %

Argan stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth $878,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 32.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

