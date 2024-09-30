Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at $24,737,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,263 shares of company stock worth $37,424,892. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $161.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.