Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUDGF remained flat at $6.67 during midday trading on Monday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.
Audinate Group Company Profile
