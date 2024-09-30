Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Audinate Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUDGF remained flat at $6.67 during midday trading on Monday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Audinate Group Company Profile

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

