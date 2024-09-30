Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

Aurrigo International Stock Down 3.2 %

LON AURR opened at GBX 75 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.02. The company has a market capitalization of £34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.11 and a beta of -1.05. Aurrigo International has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 174 ($2.33).

About Aurrigo International

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

