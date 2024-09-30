Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price target on the stock.
Aurrigo International Stock Down 3.2 %
LON AURR opened at GBX 75 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.02. The company has a market capitalization of £34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.11 and a beta of -1.05. Aurrigo International has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 174 ($2.33).
About Aurrigo International
