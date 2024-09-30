Avantor’s (AVTR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.