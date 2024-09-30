AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 336.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AxoGen by 2,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,823 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in AxoGen by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 686,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 587,024 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

