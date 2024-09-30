Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on May 7th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

