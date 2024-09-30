Bank of America Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $95.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.29.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $77.71. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,879 shares of company stock worth $8,270,529. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 677,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 431,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

