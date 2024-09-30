Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
BKSC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
