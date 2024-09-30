Barclays Boosts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $23.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASB. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.78.

ASB stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $757,214. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

