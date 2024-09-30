Barclays Raises Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $275.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $263.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.45.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $238.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.98. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,442,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

