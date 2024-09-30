Barclays Raises Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $24.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

