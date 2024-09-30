BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.