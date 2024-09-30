Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Biome Grow Price Performance

Biome Grow stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

About Biome Grow

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. Biome Grow Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.