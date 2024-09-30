Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Upgraded to Buy by Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 3.4 %

BMEA stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $355.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.47. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

